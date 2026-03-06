Posted: Mar 06, 2026 10:05 PMUpdated: Mar 06, 2026 10:05 PM

Evan Fahrbach

Bartlesville High baseball dropped a tough one at Ponca City in the Bruin's final game of the first week of the season.

Ponca topped BHS 2-1.

The Wildcats won a low-scoring affair with a single run in the bottom of the fifth. This, despite Bartlesville out-hitting the Wildcats 5-3.

The Bruins squandered a good scoring opportunity in the top half of the inning, where Bartlesville had the bases loaded with no outs, but could not score.

Hudson Baker sparkled on the mound. giving up only three hits and one earned run over six innings of work.

BHS is 1-2 and will take on Sand Springs to start District play on Monday.