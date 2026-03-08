Posted: Mar 08, 2026 11:21 AMUpdated: Mar 08, 2026 11:21 AM

Tom Davis

Two juveniles were injured Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle along State Highway 123 in Bartlesville.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the collision occurred around 8:20 p.m. at the intersection of SH-123 and 14th Street in Osage County. Troopers say a southbound vehicle driven by 66-year-old Karrie L. Stutsman of Ochelata struck two pedestrians.

The pedestrians, identified as a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old from Bartlesville, were both transported to St. John Medical Center in Tulsa with injuries. Stutsman was not injured in the incident. The collision remains under investigation by OHP, and officials note that information is preliminary and subject to change.