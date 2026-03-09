News
Crime & Courts
Posted: Mar 09, 2026 2:33 PMUpdated: Mar 09, 2026 2:33 PM
Copan Man Charged With Child Sexual Abuse
Brian McSweeney
A Copan man is facing a felony charge after allegedly performing sexual acts with a minor.
56-year-old Peter Huffman was charged on Monday with child sexual abuse.
According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, on March 1, Huffman allegedly engaged in inappropriate acts with a 13-year-old victim. Huffman allegedly told the victim they would receive an allowance if they performed indecent acts on him, and allegedly touched the victim's private parts. Footage from a cell phone allegedly shows additional indecent behavior.
The victim allegedly stated to authorities that Huffman bought the victim alcohol and marijuana after the incident on March 1.
Huffman will appear in court again on March 20 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $150,000.
« Back to News