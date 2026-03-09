News
Posted: Mar 09, 2026 2:52 PMUpdated: Mar 09, 2026 2:52 PM
Sapulpa Woman Charged With Felony DUI
Brian McSweeney
A Sapulpa woman is facing a felony charge in Washington County after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.
22-year-old Marissa Lickteig was charged on Monday with DUI and a misdemeanor for reckless driving.
According to the Ramona Police Department, at approximately 6:25 a.m. on March 3, Lickteig was allegedly driving 105 mph on U.S. Highway 75. Authorities performed a traffic stop on Lickteig's vehicle and she allegedly gave multiple indicators to authorities that she was intoxicated. Lickteig allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol earlier that morning.
Lickteig will appear in court again on March 10 at 9 a.m. She posted a $10,000 bond.
