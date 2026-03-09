Posted: Mar 09, 2026 3:46 PMUpdated: Mar 09, 2026 3:46 PM

Ty Loftis

Legislation was passed in the Oklahoma Senate on Monday with a goal of increasing the penalty for those who commit domestic abuse in the presence of a minor. Senate Bill 1238 aims to make the first offense of the crime a felony.

The legislation came from Senator Bill Coleman and here is what he had to say on the importance of getting this bill signed into law:

"When domestic violence happens in front of a child, that child becomes a victim too. Studies show that children who grow up witnessing abuse are far more likely to carry that trauma into adulthood, increasing the chances that they will experience more violence in life."