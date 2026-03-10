Posted: Mar 10, 2026 2:33 AMUpdated: Mar 10, 2026 2:33 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on KWON Radio’s City Matters program, City Manager Mike Bailey, City Clerk Jason Muninger, Library Director Kiley Roberson and City Engineer Michah Siemer brought us up to date on city business.

City Manager Mike Bailey said the city’s recycling center will remain open despite the private company currently operating it, Replenish, ending its agreement. The company will continue operating the facility through the end of April while the city seeks new proposals to take over operations and avoid service disruptions.

City Clerk Jason Muninger reported sales tax collections are essentially flat compared with last year, sitting about 0.3% higher and roughly $56,000 ahead after nine months. However, collections remain about 2.3% above the city’s conservative budget projections. Use tax revenue, largely driven by online sales, is up about 6.9% for the year.

Other updates included the city’s free Lawn and Leaf pickup scheduled for May 4–8 on residents’ regular trash collection days, ongoing street and bridge projects around town, and the Bartlesville Public Library's second annual Comic Con set for March 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the library.