Posted: Mar 10, 2026 6:41 AMUpdated: Mar 10, 2026 6:41 AM

Tom Davis

Oklahoma Wesleyan University has named Steve Lessman as Vice President of Advancement, effective July 1, 2026. A Bartlesville native, Lessman returns to his hometown to lead the university’s fundraising and donor relations.

Steve Lessman most recently served as Headmaster at Southwest Covenant Schools; brings extensive expertise in development strategy, grant writing, and nonprofit leadership.

Lessman will focus on fueling OKWU’s mission to develop "servant leaders" by strengthening partnerships and institutional sustainability.

President Dr. Jim Dunn praised Lessman’s "Christlike witness" and proven track record in mission-driven advancement.

Lessman expressed honor in joining at a "pivotal moment," aiming to equip students spiritually and academically for lives of service.