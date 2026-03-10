Posted: Mar 10, 2026 9:46 AMUpdated: Mar 10, 2026 10:00 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Hoskin Jr. announced a major healthcare infrastructure overhaul the the Claremore expansion, shifting it from a $200 million to a $400 million investment for the new outpatient and emergency health center.

Chief Hoskin said, "Since taking over the Indian Hospital from the federal government in 2025, the patient volume has increased by thousands per month, necessitating a larger facility. The plan is for four floors of outpatient services, retaining the emergency room and making sur there is trategic space reserved for a future full-scale hospital."

The Chief said there are also plans for a $25 million Wellness Center (a priority for the Chief and Deputy Chief). He added that the construction changes have pushed the grand opening to 2028.

Hoskin then shifted toward economic development & equity in North Tulsa with the announcement of an upcoming Job & Vendor Fair which is scheduled for March 12, 2-7 p.m. at the new North Tulsa community building at 1205 East 46th St. North. The job fair is open to everyone (including non-tribal citizens), focusing on contractors, small-to-mid-sized businesses, and entrepreneurs. The Chief said , The mission of this is the 'purposeful outreach to the Cherokee Freedmen community to address historical disenfranchisement and lack of investment in North Tulsa."

Hoskin touched on the topic of a transitional housing pilot program with a new "Halfway House" initiative. According to Hoskin, "The $4 million pilot project is to build two residential group homes (8-10 beds each) for formerly incarcerated men and women." He added, "This will be financed entirely through opioid industry settlements with the goal of removing barriers to re-entry by providing stable housing, which willbe a critical "community problem" if left unaddressed."