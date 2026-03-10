Posted: Mar 10, 2026 2:51 PMUpdated: Mar 10, 2026 2:51 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Class Days will air on 99.1 FM AM 1500 KPGM this Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Seven seniors from Pawhuska High School will be on the radio playing their favorite music and talking about their favorite memories while attending Pawhuska Public Schools.