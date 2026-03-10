Posted: Mar 10, 2026 5:05 PMUpdated: Mar 10, 2026 5:05 PM

Nathan Thompson

As Ascension St. John celebrates its 100th anniversary, the Ascension St. John Foundation invites nursing students to apply to the 2026 Nurse Scholarship Program.

In honor of the centennial, the Foundation is offering $100,000 in educational support to help strengthen the nursing workforce development within our health system and throughout the region. This year’s expanded scholarship funding recognizes a century of care and the amazing St. John nurses of our past, present and future.

“Pursuing my advanced nursing degree is an important step in enhancing how I can serve my community and meet local healthcare needs. This scholarship helps make that possible,” says Hester Peck, RN, 2025 scholarship recipient and associate at Jane Phillips Medical Center. “It’s giving me the opportunity to gain the knowledge and credentials I need to provide education and deliver essential services in the community I love. I’m grateful for the support and encouraged by the belief others have in my future.”

The Ascension St. John Foundation is committed to supporting the future of healthcare. Since the program was revived in 2023, the foundation has awarded more than $240,000 in nursing scholarships.

“Nurses are at the heart of our ministry here at Ascension St. John. They bring expertise, compassion and steadfast commitment to every patient they serve,” said Jennifer Butler, BSN, RN, MBA, Chief Nursing Officer, Ascension St. John - Jane Phillips Medical Center. “Investing in their education is essential to strengthening our future of care. This scholarship program provides associate nurses and student nurses in the Bartlesville area with an opportunity to advance their education and become the nurses who will shape the future of healthcare in our area.”

Scholarships are open to Ascension St. John associates and community nursing students enrolled in accredited programs. Scholarships are open for students pursuing an Associates, Bachelors or Masters level nursing degree.