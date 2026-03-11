Posted: Mar 11, 2026 9:28 AMUpdated: Mar 11, 2026 9:28 AM

Chase Almy

The Oklahoma Senate has approved legislation aimed at tweaking one of the state’s primary economic development incentives. Senate Bill 1403, authored by Tulsa Republican Sen. Dave Rader, passed Tuesday on a 32–15 vote. The measure updates the Oklahoma Quality Jobs Program, a long-standing tax incentive designed to attract businesses to the state and encourage existing companies to expand their workforce.

Rader said the bill modernizes the program using recommendations from the state’s Incentive Evaluation Commission and adds tighter eligibility standards for companies seeking incentives. The legislation also shortens the time frame employers have to file claims for payments, which supporters say will give businesses more certainty when planning budgets around potential incentives. Rader said he was surprised by the number of senators who voted against the measure, noting the changes are intended to strengthen the program’s impact in rural parts of Oklahoma.

The bill also removes the statewide minimum wage threshold for qualifying jobs while still requiring wages to exceed the average pay in the county where the jobs are located. Supporters say the change reflects the wide differences in wages across Oklahoma counties and could help rural communities compete for employers. Rader said the program has historically produced strong returns for the state, estimating it generates about two dollars in economic activity for every dollar invested, while continuing to support businesses that create higher-paying jobs.