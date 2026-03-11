News
Pawhuska
Posted: Mar 11, 2026 10:09 AMUpdated: Mar 11, 2026 10:09 AM
First Saturday in Pawhuska a Success
Ty Loftis
Pawhuska held its most recent "first Saturday in Pawhuska" event on Saturday and Marci McCrory with the Merchants Society said it continues to get bigger and better.
McCrory shared some of the stats she got from area businesses she spoke with and how her own business fared on Saturday.
Following McCrory's report, the Pawhuska city council granted a special event permit for the First Saturday in Pawhuska to continue taking place throughout the end of the year. During the Fourth of July weekend and National Indian Taco Championship weekend, the event will be held on the second Saturday of the month.
