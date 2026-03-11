Posted: Mar 11, 2026 2:27 PMUpdated: Mar 11, 2026 2:27 PM

Nathan Thompson

Arvest Bank’s mortgage division has been named a 2025 STAR Performer in General Servicing by Fannie Mae through the Servicer Total Achievement and Rewards Program, which recognizes servicers for their exceptional performance and dedication to helping homeowners. This marks the third consecutive year Arvest has been named a STAR Performer.

The STAR Program honors servicers who demonstrate outstanding operational performance and tangible results in supporting Fannie Mae’s mission to preserve homeownership. As a full-service bank, Arvest offers a variety of mortgage products, with more than 95% of its mortgages serviced through the life of the loan.

“To be recognized among the top-performing servicers across the country is a testament to our dedicated associates,” said Chris Evans, president and CEO of Arvest Mortgage Division. “Their attention to detail and professionalism make a meaningful difference for homeowners during some of the most important moments of their lives. Awards like this come from consistency, accountability and teamwork. We’re grateful to have associates who are always raising the standard for service.”