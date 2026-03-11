Posted: Mar 11, 2026 3:05 PMUpdated: Mar 11, 2026 5:02 PM

Ty Loftis

At Tuesday evening's city council meeting in Pawhuska, David Buckley with Buckley Bros Holdings LLC spoke about the possibility of bringing a small scale data center to Pawhuska. The hope is to use ten megawatts of power.

They are asking to bring that center to 1901 E. Boundary Street, a building that is 200,000 square feet. Buckley says normally they buy 10,000 square foot facilities. Buckley goes on to talk about what he hopes to get out of the facility.

Unlike the larger data centers that Google and Amazon develops, Buckley says if you were to drive by, you would have no idea what is going on inside the warehouse and it only takes five people to manage the facility.

Buckley goes on to talk about the differences in his facility and something that Google develops.

Buckley was sure to mention that the facility would not be a noise nuisance to neighbors and talked about the lack of power usage they will be taking from the city.

The council chose to move forward with the possibility of allowing Buckley Bros to use the building for a small scale data center. Utility Superintendent Jerry Eubanks talks about what comes next.

Buckley said if they learn that the city isn't able to provide the needed megawatts, they won't purchase the building.