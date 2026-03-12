Posted: Mar 12, 2026 7:10 AMUpdated: Mar 12, 2026 7:10 AM

Chase Almy

Two bills authored by Senator Kristen Thompson, R-Edmond, aimed at strengthening how sexual assault allegations are reported and investigated have passed the Oklahoma State Senate. The legislation focuses on ensuring law enforcement is quickly notified of potential sex offenses and suspected misconduct involving students. Both measures are supported by the Oklahoma District Attorneys Council.

The first measure, Senate Bill 1730, requires law enforcement agencies to submit a report to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation within 30 days when they receive a complaint that, if substantiated, would require someone to register as a sex offender. The report must include key details about the allegation, even if no arrest is made. The bill passed the Senate with a vote of 37-to-6.

The second proposal, Senate Bill 1733, requires public and private school employees to report suspected sexual abuse, assault, or misconduct involving a student to law enforcement within 24 hours before any internal school investigation begins. It also requires districts to notify law enforcement of improper staff-student communication on approved platforms and mandates annual staff acknowledgment of child abuse reporting responsibilities. The bill passed the Senate unanimously, 44-to-0, and both measures now move to the Oklahoma House of Representatives for consideration.