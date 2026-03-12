Posted: Mar 12, 2026 7:15 AMUpdated: Mar 12, 2026 7:15 AM

Chase Almy

Kristen Thompson pushed forward legislation this week aimed at boosting research partnerships between Oklahoma businesses and colleges. Senate Bill 1530 cleared the Oklahoma State Senate on Thursday with a 36–4 vote, sending the measure to the Oklahoma House of Representatives for further consideration.

The proposal would expand the state’s existing Research and Development Rebate Program by offering companies an additional 2 percent rebate when they partner with an Oklahoma college or university on qualifying research projects. The bill also directs the Oklahoma Department of Commerce to publish an annual report outlining the program’s return on investment for taxpayers, because apparently lawmakers would like proof the money is actually doing something useful.

Supporters say the measure is designed to push businesses toward genuine innovation rather than the usual creative accounting labeled as “research.” The legislation clarifies which activities qualify for the rebate, excluding routine product testing, market research, and similar tasks. If approved by the House, the update to the program is expected to encourage deeper collaboration between industry and higher education while attempting, optimistically some might say, to bring more high-skill jobs and technology investment into Oklahoma.