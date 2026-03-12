News
Posted: Mar 12, 2026 7:27 AMUpdated: Mar 12, 2026 9:08 AM
Wesleyan Christian School Class Days on KWON
Tom Davis
You are invited to tune in to KWON AM 1400 and FM, 93.3, and 95.1 when the senior class of Wesleyan Christian High School will be in Saturday at 1pm for Class Days on the Radio.
Listen as Wesleyan Christian High School seniors Shelby Goodson, Whitley Tennyson, Roman Edwards and Timothy Wisdom reminisce and talk about their school days, courtesy of Oklahoma Wesleyan University, Bartnett IP and Pizza Hut of Bartlesville.
