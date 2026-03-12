Posted: Mar 12, 2026 2:35 PMUpdated: Mar 12, 2026 2:35 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Oklahoma Wesleyan University men's basketball team is in the first round of the NAIA national tournament on Friday night.

The Eagles take on Southern University at New Orleans at 6 p.m. at the Mueller Sports Center. OKWU won the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) tournament championship last Tuesday to have the opportunity to host the opening rounds of the national tournament.