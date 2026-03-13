Posted: Mar 13, 2026 9:14 AMUpdated: Mar 13, 2026 9:14 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will meet Monday morning with a few items on the agenda.

The commissioners are expected to pass a resolution recognizing the 250th birthday of the United States and also finalize the sale of several surplus vehicles to various private entities and Nowata County.

The commissioners are also expected to discuss alcohol beverage sales taxes and a report from the Washington County Election Board.

Monday’s meeting began at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.