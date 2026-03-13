News
Oklahoma
Posted: Mar 13, 2026 9:31 AMUpdated: Mar 13, 2026 9:43 AM
CAPITOL CALL Powered by Phillps 66 3-13-26
Tom Davis
Appearing on CAPITOL CALL sponsored by Phillips 66, State Senator Julie Daniels and State Representatives John B. Kane and Judd Strom provided an update on Oklahoma legislative issues.
The legislature is at the six-week mark of a 16-week session. Our lawmakers report a "fast and productive" pace, having already cleared over 100 bills in the Senate and nearly 90 in a single day in the House.
Representative Kane noted that budget talks are roughly three weeks ahead of schedule. Limited funds this year have paradoxically made negotiations smoother by forcing a tighter focus on essential spending.
Senator Daniels said the Senate passed a bill requiring school districts to systematically review library materials for age-appropriateness. New legislation also clarifies reporting mandates for child abuse or sexual misconduct, requiring schools to notify law enforcement within 24 hours.
Representative Strom said he is continuing to manage the heavy flow of agency-related bills, focusing on how technical changes to boards and commissions impact citizens.
The topic of a "Senator Vacuum" came up as our panel discussed what might happen if US Senator Markwayne Mullin were to be confirmed by the Senate to run Homeland Security. In the end, Kane, Daniels and Strom clarified that the Governor cannot appoint himself to a vacant Senate seat if he intends to run for the office later.
Our lawmakers are heading to the Oklahoma Youth Expo (OYE), the world’s largest youth livestock show, this week. Representative Strom is set to show a hog, while Representative Kane will show a sheep.
The legislature is at the six-week mark of a 16-week session. Our lawmakers report a "fast and productive" pace, having already cleared over 100 bills in the Senate and nearly 90 in a single day in the House.
Representative Kane noted that budget talks are roughly three weeks ahead of schedule. Limited funds this year have paradoxically made negotiations smoother by forcing a tighter focus on essential spending.
Senator Daniels said the Senate passed a bill requiring school districts to systematically review library materials for age-appropriateness. New legislation also clarifies reporting mandates for child abuse or sexual misconduct, requiring schools to notify law enforcement within 24 hours.
Representative Strom said he is continuing to manage the heavy flow of agency-related bills, focusing on how technical changes to boards and commissions impact citizens.
The topic of a "Senator Vacuum" came up as our panel discussed what might happen if US Senator Markwayne Mullin were to be confirmed by the Senate to run Homeland Security. In the end, Kane, Daniels and Strom clarified that the Governor cannot appoint himself to a vacant Senate seat if he intends to run for the office later.
Our lawmakers are heading to the Oklahoma Youth Expo (OYE), the world’s largest youth livestock show, this week. Representative Strom is set to show a hog, while Representative Kane will show a sheep.
« Back to News