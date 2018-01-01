Posted: Mar 13, 2026 10:30 AMUpdated: Mar 13, 2026 10:32 AM

Tom Davis

Paths To Independence Light It Up Blue 2026 5K and Fun Run is Saturday, April 11, 2026.

Appearing on COMMUNMITY CONNECTION, Race Committe Member Stephanie Colclasure and adult student Eric Casner--both of whom have participated in every Light It Up Race-- said the 5K begins at 8:00 a.m. Fun Run starts at 8:10 a.m.

Registration information can be found at https://www.pathstoindependence.org/LIUB-registration.php