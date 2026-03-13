Posted: Mar 13, 2026 2:57 PMUpdated: Mar 13, 2026 2:57 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly operating someone's vehicle without consent.

39-year-old Clifford Brunelle was charged on Friday with unauthorized use of a vehicle.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, the victim dropped off his car at a repair shop on Aug. 14, 2025. On Aug. 20, the shop needed to perform additional repairs on the vehicle due to a scratch. The victim allegedly told authorities that Brunelle was supposed to drop off the vehicle at the victim's residence once repairs were complete.

Brunelle allegedly stopped contacting the victim regarding repair updates to the vehicle on Aug. 23. The victim appeared at the repair shop on Jan. 19, 2026, to ask about his vehicle and was told that Brunelle does not work at the repair shop anymore. The victim reported the car as stolen.

During the time between the victim's reporting and Brunelle allegedly dropping contact with the victim, Brunelle was allegedly stopped by authorities on Oct. 6 and Nov. 5 operating the victim's vehicle. The vehicle was located in front of the victim's residence on Jan. 27.