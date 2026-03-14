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Posted: Mar 14, 2026 2:24 PMUpdated: Mar 14, 2026 2:29 PM
Wesleyan Christian School Class Days on KWON
Tom Davis
KWON AM 1400 and FM, 93.3, and 95.1 hosted the senior class of Wesleyan Christian High School on Saturday for Class Days on the Radio.
Wesleyan Christian High School seniors Shelby Goodson, Whitley Tennyson, Roman Edwards and Timothy Wisdom reminisced about their school days, courtesy of Oklahoma Wesleyan University, Bartnett IP and Pizza Hut of Bartlesville.
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