Posted: Mar 14, 2026 9:43 PMUpdated: Mar 14, 2026 9:43 PM

Ty Loftis

No injuries were reported in a fire that broke out near Osage Hills State Park on Saturday. The News on 6 reports local fire departments responded to the fire shortly after 3 p.m.

The Osage Hills Rural Firefighter Department says around 250 acres burned before they were able to get the blaze under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation and crews continue to monitor for hot spots.