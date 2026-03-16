Posted: Mar 16, 2026 9:39 AMUpdated: Mar 16, 2026 9:39 AM

Nathan Thompson

Families will take to the skies with kites during Kite Fest 2026 on Saturday, March 28, at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge near Eureka Springs, Ark.

Appearing on Monday's Community Connection, Cheryl King from Turpentine Creek says it is a free event for all to attend

Kite Fest runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition to the kite flying, vendors and raffle, kids will enjoy an appearance by Strike, mascot of the Northwest Arkansas Naturals baseball team.

While the festival is free, guests can purchase regular admission to tour the refuge and learn about the 126 rescued animals cared for at the sanctuary. The refuge, founded in 1992, has participated in several major rescues in recent years, including animals connected to facilities featured in the Netflix series Tiger King.

Turpentine Creek recently earned national recognition as the second-best safari park in the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.