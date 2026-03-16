News
Osage County
Posted: Mar 16, 2026 2:41 PMUpdated: Mar 16, 2026 2:41 PM
Osage Co Commissioners Cancel Contract They Were Unaware Of
Ty Loftis
At Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, the Board paid just over $5,800 to terminate a contract with Touchtone. This is a company that had been providing telephone and elevator services to the courthouse since the previous county clerk was in office.
District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt explains why they are ending that contract.
Talburt goes on to talk about some other worrisome news he learned of regarding this contract.
Talburt said they don't want to pay the cancellation fee, but they know it is the right thing to do as a county.
« Back to News