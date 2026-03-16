Posted: Mar 16, 2026 2:41 PMUpdated: Mar 16, 2026 2:41 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, the Board paid just over $5,800 to terminate a contract with Touchtone. This is a company that had been providing telephone and elevator services to the courthouse since the previous county clerk was in office.

Talburt goes on to talk about some other worrisome news he learned of regarding this contract.