Posted: Mar 16, 2026 6:44 PMUpdated: Mar 16, 2026 6:44 PM

Chase Almy

The Dewey City Council held what might qualify as the municipal government version of the grocery store express lane Monday night. The regular meeting kicked off at 7 p.m. inside Dewey City Hall, and in just 14 minutes council members managed to move through the entire agenda, approve every item presented, and wrap things up without a single opposing vote. Efficient? Absolutely. Heated debate? Not so much.

Among the items approved were the minutes from the March 2 council meeting along with the city manager’s monthly sales tax report. Council members also approved Resolution 2026-03-03, which amended the city’s 2025–2026 budget to account for $44.32 in additional utility revenue connected to park utilities, with the same amount allocated for administrative utility expenses. Yes, forty-four dollars and thirty-two cents, because sometimes municipal budgeting gets down to the kind of loose change most people forget in the cupholder of their car.

The agenda also left room for new business and public comments, though neither appeared to slow down the evening’s pace. After brief remarks from city officials, the council adjourned and called it a night. Fourteen minutes start to finish, proving that when there’s no drama on the agenda, the Dewey City Council can run a meeting about as quickly as the “10 items or less” line at the grocery store.