Posted: Mar 17, 2026 8:02 AMUpdated: Mar 17, 2026 8:02 AM

Chase Almy

If your Friday night plans were looking dangerously productive, the Washington County SPCA has a solution. The annual Bingo Bash is set for March 27 at the Bartlesville Community Center, running from 5:30 to 9 p.m., all in the name of supporting local animals who, frankly, deserve better roommates than most of us.

Doors open at 5 p.m., followed by mini 50/50 games from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for $1 per card, low-risk gambling at its finest. The main event kicks off at 7 p.m. with regular bingo running through 9 p.m. Game packets are priced at $15, with additional packets available for $5 for those who inevitably convince themselves they’re “due” for a win. Nothing says confidence like doubling down on bingo cards.

Tickets can be purchased online, at the WCSPCA location along Highway 123 between Bartlesville and Dewey, or at the door. Concessions will be available, so you can snack while contemplating your luck and life choices. Organizers say to keep an eye on the WCSPCA Facebook page for updates, but the mission remains simple: raise money, fill seats, and give local animals a better shot at finding homes.