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City of Bartlesville
Posted: Mar 17, 2026 9:42 AMUpdated: Mar 17, 2026 9:42 AM
CITY MATTERS: Vice Mayor Dorsey
Nathan Thompson
Bartlesville Vice Mayor Trevor Dorsey was our guest on Tuesday morning's City Matters program. The vice mayor discussed the upcoming retirement of Police Chief Kevin Ickleberry, the city's spring leaf and lawn debris pickup, and thanked voters for their support of the January 2026 bond election.
Ickleberry has served in the police department for three decades. He was named chief in 2023. Ickleberry has been on medical leave since December 2025 and will retire July 1. Dorsey thanked Ickleberry for his years of service.
Deputy Chief Troy Newell is serving as acting chief. Dorsey says City Manager Mike Bailey and Assistant City Manager Laura Sanders will lead a search for a permanent replacement, likely drawing both internal and national candidates.
In addition to discussing the leadership transition, Dorsey highlighted recent community engagement efforts, including a bond election that drew one of the highest voter turnouts in the city’s history. He credited citizen advisory committees and public meetings for helping shape project priorities.
“Everything starts at the local level,” Dorsey said. “The input we get from residents is invaluable in making those decisions.”
Dorsey also pointed to ongoing economic development efforts, including industrial expansion, infrastructure projects and continued retail growth, as signs of momentum for the city.
The city's free leaf and lawn debris pickup will be the week of May 4-8. For more information, CLICK HERE.
Listen to "City Matters with Vice Mayor Trevor Dorsey 3-17-2026" on Spreaker.
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