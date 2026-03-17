Posted: Mar 17, 2026 9:42 AMUpdated: Mar 17, 2026 9:42 AM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville Vice Mayor Trevor Dorsey was our guest on Tuesday morning's City Matters program. The vice mayor discussed the upcoming retirement of Police Chief Kevin Ickleberry, the city's spring leaf and lawn debris pickup, and thanked voters for their support of the January 2026 bond election.

Ickleberry has served in the police department for three decades. He was named chief in 2023. Ickleberry has been on medical leave since December 2025 and will retire July 1. Dorsey thanked Ickleberry for his years of service.

Deputy Chief Troy Newell is serving as acting chief. Dorsey says City Manager Mike Bailey and Assistant City Manager Laura Sanders will lead a search for a permanent replacement, likely drawing both internal and national candidates.