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Posted: Mar 17, 2026 10:09 AMUpdated: Mar 17, 2026 10:09 AM
'Paddle for a Purpose' Pickleball Tournament to Benefit Nehemiah Community Development
Nathan Thompson
Nehemiah Community Development is working to expand transitional housing and support services for people leaving addiction recovery, incarceration and foster care.
Board member David Rumph says the group provides housing, job training and life-skills support, and plans to renovate the former Emerald House Hotel to serve up to 60 additional residents.
To raise funds, the nonprofit will host a pickleball tournament March 28 at Hillcrest Country Club.
Rumph says the effort supports the organization’s mission of helping people regain stability and independence. The entry fee for the tournament is $60. Registration and more information can be found by CLICKING HERE.
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