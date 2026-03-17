Posted: Mar 17, 2026 12:39 PMUpdated: Mar 17, 2026 12:39 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

60-year-old Brandi Self was charged on Friday with aggravated DUI.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), Self allegedly crashed the vehicle on March 12. Self allegedly drove the car backwards through a ditch and hit a property fence.

Self allegedly told authorities she had been drinking before driving the vehicle. She allegedly submitted a 0.166 BrAC (breath alcohol content) level.