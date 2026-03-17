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Osage County
Posted: Mar 17, 2026 1:16 PMUpdated: Mar 17, 2026 1:16 PM
Osage Co. Applying for Grant to Help With Mental Health in Jail
Ty Loftis
At Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, Jim Warring with Grand Mental Health spoke on applying for a grant that would allow for the Osage County Sheriff's Office to get two mental health professionals in the jail.
These funds would come from money that has been saved over the last three years and is sitting ready to be put to good use. Warring, who is a retired police officer himself, said this is something that could be put to good use in Osage County.
Warring said this is something that he has implemented into other counties, including Washington County. Warring says he is seeing a major improvement since being able to get the mental health professionals. Warring talks about what he would ultimately like to see happen if they get the grant.
Warring talks about how the county has been able to collect those funds over the last three years.
Warring said even though the county already has the money, all counties across the state must apply for the grant in order to get it. Warring added the grant writing process is fairly standard. The Board made a motion to apply for the grant.
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