Posted: Mar 17, 2026 1:16 PMUpdated: Mar 17, 2026 1:16 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, Jim Warring with Grand Mental Health spoke on applying for a grant that would allow for the Osage County Sheriff's Office to get two mental health professionals in the jail.

These funds would come from money that has been saved over the last three years and is sitting ready to be put to good use. Warring, who is a retired police officer himself, said this is something that could be put to good use in Osage County.

Warring said this is something that he has implemented into other counties, including Washington County. Warring says he is seeing a major improvement since being able to get the mental health professionals. Warring talks about what he would ultimately like to see happen if they get the grant.

Warring talks about how the county has been able to collect those funds over the last three years.