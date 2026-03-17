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Nowata County News

Posted: Mar 17, 2026 3:11 PMUpdated: Mar 17, 2026 3:12 PM

Nowata Chamber of Commerce Holding Legislative Update

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Brian McSweeney
The Nowata Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a legislative update at the Nowata Boys and Girls Club on Friday morning.
 
Various local, state, federal and tribal representatives will give reports on issues affecting the community. Coffee and breakfast will be provided.
 
Friday's session goes at 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Doors open at 7:30 a.m.
 
The form to RSVP can be found here.
 
 
 


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