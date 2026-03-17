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Nowata County News
Posted: Mar 17, 2026 3:28 PMUpdated: Mar 17, 2026 3:28 PM
City of Nowata Seeking Abatement Employees
Brian McSweeney
The City of Nowata is accepting applications for two abatement employees to serve in the Code Enforcement Department.
An abatement employee, according to a Facebook post from the City of Nowata, performs mowing, weed-eating, tree trimming and debris removal. They also assist with property cleanups and structure tear-downs.
Abatement officers work under the direction of the Code Enforcement Officer.
The application window is open until Friday, March 27 at 4:30 p.m. Candidates may apply at Nowata City Hall, located at 114 S. Maple St.
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