Posted: Mar 18, 2026 5:56 AMUpdated: Mar 18, 2026 5:56 AM

Nathan Thompson

The George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center announced that Chief Executive Officer Chad Ellis will step down April 3, with longtime ornithologist Dan Reinking appointed interim director beginning April 4.

The organization’s board of directors said it was grateful for Ellis’ leadership and service, wishing him success in his future endeavors.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Dan’s caliber ready to step into this role,” board chairman Warren Harden said in a statement. “His deep roots in this organization and his unwavering commitment to avian research and conservation in Oklahoma make him the ideal leader for this next chapter.”

Reinking brings decades of experience with the Sutton Center and is widely recognized for his contributions to ornithology in Oklahoma. He authored the Oklahoma Breeding Bird Atlas and Oklahoma Winter Bird Atlas, publications that document the distribution and status of bird species across the state. He has also published numerous peer-reviewed studies and led citizen science initiatives aimed at engaging the public in conservation efforts.

Ellis praised Reinking’s leadership and mentorship.

“Dan has been fantastic to work with — I have learned so much from him,” Ellis said. “His approachability, mentorship, and national reputation in conservation will be fuel that drives Sutton forward.”

The transition comes as the Sutton Center continues efforts to navigate challenges in wildlife conservation. The organization has contracted with a Tulsa-based firm to develop a comprehensive strategic plan.

“As we chart our course, we have a talented team, a proud legacy of more than four decades of conservation impact, and a strong desire to engage the public in conserving the wildlife of Oklahoma and North America for future generations,” Reinking said.