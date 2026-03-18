Posted: Mar 18, 2026 7:29 AMUpdated: Mar 18, 2026 7:30 AM

Chase Almy

Senator James Lankford joined fellow Senate Republicans this week to advocate for the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act, a bill aimed at ensuring only U.S. citizens vote in federal elections, by introducing the bold, groundbreaking concept of actually verifying it. The legislation would require proof of citizenship during voter registration and mandate identification at the polls, effectively upgrading the current system from “just trust me” to “prove it,” which, depending on your perspective, is either common sense or a bureaucratic headache waiting to happen.

Lankford described the proposal as a simple, common-sense update rather than a major overhaul. “We trust you that you're an American citizen. How about we just check?” he said on the Senate floor, pointing to states like Oklahoma where voter ID laws have long been in place. He was joined by several Republican colleagues in support of the measure, all emphasizing the need to strengthen confidence in U.S. elections. I guess “trust us, it’s fine” hasn’t been cutting it for everyone.

The SAVE America Act builds on earlier legislation by outlining acceptable proof of citizenship, requiring states to create alternative verification processes for those without standard documents, and directing states to remove non-citizens from voter rolls while establishing penalties for knowingly registering them. While supporters argue it reinforces existing federal law, critics have raised concerns about potential barriers for eligible voters. As the bill moves forward, the debate is expected to continue.We all know when it comes to election laws, nothing ever stays simple for long. You can watch Lankford's speech HERE.