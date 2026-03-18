Posted: Mar 18, 2026 11:03 AMUpdated: Mar 18, 2026 3:51 PM

Evan Fahrbach/Ty Loftis

A suspect who brought a rifle on the Oklahoma Wesleyan University campus has been found. Shortly after 1 p.m., Bartlesville Police Officers located a vehicle matching the one investigators saw after reviewing footage of the incident that happened earlier Wednesday morning.

Officers made contact with Drakelyn Cluen, who was taken into custody without incident on a warrant for unlawfully carrying in certain places. Officers also recovered the firearm that Cluen took on campus. Deputy Chief Troy Newell had the following to say on the matter:

"This swift resolution reflects the professionalism and coordination of our officers, whose priority remains the safety of our community."

Oklahoma Wesleyan University went on a brief lockdown after Cluen allegedly placed a rifle on the hood of his vehicle and began taking photographs of the firearm near the Oklahoma Wesleyan University Eagle statue.

Cluen, 18, had been booked into the Washington County Jail last week on misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence, carrying a firearm while under the influence and transporting an open container. He posted a $2,500 bond in that matter.

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The Bartlesville Police Department received a phone call shortly after 11 a.m. regarding a possible student who had displayed a rifle at Oklahoma Wesleyan University. Officers were advised the subject was last seen in a white vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers reviewed video surveillance and determined the subject was on campus at approximately 10:39 a.m., where he parked his vehicle and removed a rifle from the trunk.

The subject then placed the rifle on the hood of the vehicle and began taking photographs of the firearm near the Oklahoma Wesleyan Eagle statue. A short time later, the subject removed the firearm from the hood, returned it to the vehicle, and drove away.

Several officers responded to the incident and conducted a thorough sweep of the campus. Oklahoma Wesleyan University was placed on a brief lockdown, but is now back open as normal.

The campus has been cleared and there is no known ongoing threat. The Bartlesville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is continuing to investigate. Investigators are actively following leads to identify the subject.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Bartlesville Police Department at 918 338-4001.