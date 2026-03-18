Posted: Mar 18, 2026 1:36 PMUpdated: Mar 18, 2026 1:37 PM

Ty Loftis

Bartlesville's Employee Advisory Committee has named its March April employee of the month. Museum Coordinator Shayla Cummins was selected by her co-worker, Casey Sullivan. Here is what Sullivan had to say in his nomination letter:

"This week alone, Shayla has put together the latest museum newsletter, constructed the newest exhibit and sublimated the last in a long line of an all-staff training day for the library on the 20th."