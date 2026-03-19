Posted: Mar 19, 2026 1:30 PMUpdated: Mar 19, 2026 1:30 PM

Nathan Thompson

Nowata High School senior Mashayla Brown has been named a Patriot Auto Student of the Month for February, powered by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Brown is an active member of the Boys and Girls Club, where she participates in the Keystone Club, a group focused on leadership development and service. Through the program, she has taken part in initiatives like “Think, Learn and Create Change,” which emphasizes advocacy and community impact.

Brown says she and fellow students are working alongside lawmakers on a proposal aimed at addressing poverty, with plans to present their ideas in Capitol Hill.

“We’re really excited about the opportunity to make a difference,” Brown said.

In addition, Brown is one of 12 students selected for the organization’s national Keystone Steering Committee, helping plan a major leadership conference scheduled for July.

At school, Brown is also a member of the National Honor Society and participates in service projects, including an upcoming donation drive for a local nursing home.

Outside the classroom, she volunteers at the Cherokee Nation Nutrition Center, assisting with meal preparation for elders. Brown, a member of the Cherokee Nation, says giving back to her community is especially meaningful.

She has also been named Nowata Youth of the Year through the Boys and Girls Club and is competing at the state level for Oklahoma Youth of the Year honors.

After graduation, Brown plans to continue her education at Tri County Tech, where she is currently enrolled in a nursing program. She said her long-term goal is to pursue a career in pharmacy.

“I like being hands-on and learning how the body works,” she said.

Brown says she was excited to be named a Patriot Auto Student of the Month.

“It makes me feel like I’m on the right path,” she said.