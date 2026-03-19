Posted: Mar 19, 2026 2:20 PMUpdated: Mar 19, 2026 2:20 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata Area Chamber of Commerce is holding their monthly "Lunch & Learn" on March 26 at the Boys and Girls Club of Nowata.

Charlotte Howe from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce will be the guest speaker at the event. She will discuss the latest developments in Northeast Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Innovation Expansion Program (OIEP).