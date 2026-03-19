Posted: Mar 19, 2026 2:26 PMUpdated: Mar 19, 2026 2:26 PM

Brian McSweeney

An Osage County man has been indicted by a federal grand jury after allegedly threatening to kill an Assistant U.S. Attorney.

51-year-old Abram Lee Hiram Hobbs, of Burbank, has been charged with false statements made to an agency of the United States.