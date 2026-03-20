Posted: Mar 20, 2026 7:16 AMUpdated: Mar 20, 2026 7:16 AM

Chase Almy

Bartlesville gets another reminder that live music still exists outside of overpriced arenas and sticky bar floors this weekend, as Poppa Foster’s Green Corn Rebellion takes over the Grey Dog Listening Room Saturday night. The March 21st show kicks off at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6, giving attendees just enough time to settle in before things get loud in a good way.

The Grey Dog Listening Room, located at 812 W. 14th Street, leans hard into the “actually listen to the music” concept, which, in 2026, feels like borderline heresy. The venue keeps things intimate, offering a stripped-down experience for people who prefer guitars over chatter. It’s also BYOB, includes a voluntary potluck, and encourages guests to dress up just enough to pretend this isn’t your average Saturday night.

Space is limited, it really is, so organizers are asking guests to RSVP in advance by texting 918-396-5818. For those tired of shouting over cover bands and dodging spilled drinks, this might be the rare night where the music is actually the main event.