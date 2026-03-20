Posted: Mar 20, 2026 10:04 AMUpdated: Mar 20, 2026 10:05 AM

Tom Davis

Our local state lawmakers joined us in studio on Friday for KWON Radio's CAPTIOL CALL Powered by Phillips 66 and brought us up to date on issues at the state capitol.

State Senator Julie Daniels reported the successful passage of two energy-related bills. Her first bill addresses Ad Valorem "creativity." Senator Daniels highlighted a trend where county assessors and third-party consultants have attempted to tax oil and gas equipment at ad valorem rates, despite those processes already being covered by the Gross Production Tax.

Her response was to "define the process." She said, "The new legislation clearly defines that infrastructure—such as pipes transporting oil to the edge of a property—is an integral part of production and thus exempt from additional property taxes.

Daniels' second bill aims to shield the energy industry from "frivolous lawsuits" related to climate change.

Representative John B. Kane gave us an update on the state budget. Kane expressed "cautious optimism" regarding an upcoming Sunday night budget meeting, noting the high stakes and the volatile nature of Oklahoma City negotiations. Kane estimates that budget talks are about 3 weeks ahead of last year's efforts.