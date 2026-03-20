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Oklahoma
Posted: Mar 20, 2026 10:04 AMUpdated: Mar 20, 2026 10:05 AM
CAPITOL CALL Powered by Phillips 66 3-20-26
Tom Davis
Our local state lawmakers joined us in studio on Friday for KWON Radio's CAPTIOL CALL Powered by Phillips 66 and brought us up to date on issues at the state capitol.
State Senator Julie Daniels reported the successful passage of two energy-related bills. Her first bill addresses Ad Valorem "creativity." Senator Daniels highlighted a trend where county assessors and third-party consultants have attempted to tax oil and gas equipment at ad valorem rates, despite those processes already being covered by the Gross Production Tax.
Her response was to "define the process." She said, "The new legislation clearly defines that infrastructure—such as pipes transporting oil to the edge of a property—is an integral part of production and thus exempt from additional property taxes.
Daniels' second bill aims to shield the energy industry from "frivolous lawsuits" related to climate change.
Representative John B. Kane gave us an update on the state budget. Kane expressed "cautious optimism" regarding an upcoming Sunday night budget meeting, noting the high stakes and the volatile nature of Oklahoma City negotiations. Kane estimates that budget talks are about 3 weeks ahead of last year's efforts.
Representative Judd Strom is managing 10 bills this week, including an eight-bill package focused on "Effective and Efficient Government." Representative Strom said,"The package seeks to ensure that dollars handed to the executive branch are spent properly, remain auditable, and have clear accountability measures."
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