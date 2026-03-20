Posted: Mar 20, 2026 1:55 PMUpdated: Mar 20, 2026 1:55 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Copan man is facing a felony drunk driving charge for being intoxicated by more than three times the legal limit.

Dewey police pulled over a vehicle Wednesday night traveling north on Highway 75 after the vehicle crossed the center line twice and almost struck another vehicle. 57-year-old Rodney Duane Ropp allegedly told the officer he had been drinking "a bunch" throughout the day.

Officers also allegedly saw an open bottle of spiced rum laying in the passenger seat. Ropp was unable to complete some field sobriety tests because of two broken ankles, however, officers report he failed the eye test.

Ropp agreed to a blood alcohol breath test, which came back reading a 0.28. He was booked into the Washington County Jail and was formally charged Friday with felony aggravated DUI and one misdemeanor count of transporting an open container.