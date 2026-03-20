Posted: Mar 20, 2026 2:09 PMUpdated: Mar 20, 2026 2:09 PM

Nathan Thompson

The 18-year-old Bartlesville man accused of bringing a rifle onto the campus of Oklahoma Wesleyan University and causing a lockdown Wednesday has been formally charged.

Drakelyn Henry Davis Cluen is facing a misdemeanor count of unlawful carry of a weapon on a college campus.

Bartlesville police responded to the OKWU campus Wednesday morning after a man was observed taking a rifle out of his vehicle, placing the rifle and gun magazines on the vehicle and taking a photo. Security footage of the incident provided a description of the vehicle and the suspect.

Later Wednesday, officers allege Cluen created a Snapchat video with the rifle and ammunition that appeared to be on the campus of OKWU. Officers made contact with Cluen at a residence on Chickasaw Avenue and was arrested.

Cluen remains in the Washington County Jail on a $25,000 bond and an order to not be in possession of a firearm if he is able to post bond. Cluen was previous charged last week with a misdemeanor DUI, transporting an open container and being in possession of a firearm while intoxicated.