News
Washington County
Posted: Mar 20, 2026 2:17 PMUpdated: Mar 20, 2026 3:10 PM
Washington Co. Commissioners to Meet Monday
Nathan Thompson
The Washington County Commissioners have a brief agenda for their Monday morning meeting.
The commissioners are expected to declare one item from the sheriff's office and several items from District 3 as surplus. The commissioners will also give their weekly updates and handle claims and purchase orders.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.
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