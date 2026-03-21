Sullivan, who is a longtime insurance broker, said, "Many carriers have shifted from being 'partners' to 'adversaries,' leaving policyholders facing higher costs and tougher claims processes." He added, "Oklahoma’s homeowners insurance market lacks competition, with a small number of companies controlling much of the market."

His plan focuses on increasing competition, improving consumer protections and stabilizing costs. Proposals include a “consumer bill of rights” to ensure fair claims handling, an insurance innovation “sandbox” to attract new carriers, and a resilience fund aimed at managing catastrophic storm risk without taxpayer dollars.

Sullivan also highlighted past workers’ compensation reforms as a model for lowering rates, saying similar efforts could benefit property and auto insurance. He announced an upcoming town hall in Tulsa to hear directly from residents dealing with rising premiums. The event is Tuesday, March 24th at 10 a.m. at the Buddy LaFortune Community Center at LaFortune Park Golf Club at 35th and Yale in Tulsa.