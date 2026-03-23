Posted: Mar 23, 2026 7:10 AMUpdated: Mar 23, 2026 7:10 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Quite a bit of high school baseball back on the docket on Monday night across the area, as local teams are coming off spring break.

Bartlesville High has game one of a crucial two-game District set with Union. Bruins are trying to bounce back after a 1-3 road trip to Gulf Shores, Alabama this past week.

BHS heads to Union on Monday then is at home against the same Redhawks on Tuesday.

Three senior transfers are making some waves for BHS this spring, along with several other returners on the roster.

Head coach Cody Price talks about some of the older newcomers.

The Bruins are 4-7 and 0-2 in District play heading into the series.

A 6:00 first pitch at Union on Monday for only the second District series of the year for BHS.