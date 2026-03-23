Posted: Mar 23, 2026 9:21 AMUpdated: Mar 23, 2026 9:21 AM

Nathan Thompson

A Bartlesville woman and three passengers were injured Saturday night in a wreck on Highway 75 near Owasso.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 41-year-old Amber R. Saint was driving northbound on the highway near 106th Street North just after 8 p.m. Saturday when a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Scott Ghavami, of Owasso, made a left hand turn onto 106th Street North, failing to yield to Saint’s vehicle.

The two vehicles collided. Saint and her three unidentified passengers were injured in the crash. Troopers say Ghavami was not injured. Seatbelts were in use by all occupants of both vehicles.

OHP is continuing to investigate the crash.