Posted: Mar 23, 2026 2:49 PMUpdated: Mar 23, 2026 2:49 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing 10 criminal charges after allegedly elbowing a police officer during a traffic stop.

45-year-old Robert Stiles was charged on Monday with assault and battery on a police officer and eluding a police officer, both felonies. Stiles also faces misdemeanor charges of resisting an officer, two counts of obstructing an officer, malicious injury to property, failure to obtain registration and title within 30 days of a vehicle purchase, failure to maintain insurance, failure to signal on turning and failure to keep right.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), Stiles was pulled over for driving with an expired temporary tag on U.S. Highway 75 on March 17 at approximately 9 p.m. Stiles allegedly got out of his vehicle without being told to and was uncooperative with authorities.

As authorities were attempting to arrest Stiles for obstructing the traffic stop, Stiles allegedly elbowed the officer in the right side of the head. As the officer attempted to take Stiles down, Stiles allegedly wrapped his right arm around the officer's neck and head. Stiles allegedly grabbed with both hands around the officer's head, neck and right arm.

After the officer was able to get away from Stiles, Stiles allegedly got back in his truck and drove off. Stiles was allegedly stopped again by authorities near Wayside Dr. and was placed into custody.